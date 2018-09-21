A question mark continues to linger over the future of the historic Italian grand prix.

The fabled race at Monza has been under a cloud for some time, but after the latest meeting of the organising club the Aci, president Angelo Sticchi Damiani says that uncertainty persists.

"We wanted to inform the officials that we cannot run the race under the existing terms of the contract," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The revenue from ticket sales does not cover the cost of the organisation, and already our losses in amount to EUR 11-12 million.

"We will fulfil the conditions of the current contract, but if we do not agree with Liberty Media on new ones, after 2019 we will not be able to be on the calendar," he added.

Sticchi Damiani said it is a similar story at Silverstone, where the British grand prix could also fall off the calendar after 2019.

"In formula one, it must be understood that under European Union rules, we are not allowed to receive government subsidies," he said.

"I talked with the organisers at Silverstone and they are still determined that formula one will be held at their track for the last time in 2019."