F1 - Mexico GP future in doubt

"In Mexico, there are more important things"

A cloud has moved above the future of the highly popular Mexican grand prix.

The rejuvenated race at the iconic circuit in Mexico City was once again awarded the FIA prize for the best grand prix this year.

But Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been elected the new president of Mexico, and senator Ana Gabriela Guevara now says the race could be in doubt.

"We have to figure out how to solve this situation, but it will not be by making a tax to keep this event," she said.

"In Mexico, there are more important things — a large part of the population lives below the poverty line. Corruption and bribes allowed the grand prix to return to Mexico City," she added.


11 December 2018 - 09h02, by GMM 



