F1 - Magnussen ’established’ in F1 now - father

"Everything is more relaxed about him"

Kevin Magnussen’s father says he is glad the Haas driver is now fully established in formula one.

Magnussen, 26, has had a stop-start career to date, with less successful stints at McLaren and Renault before he made the move to Haas.

But in 2018, he fared strongly against Romain Grosjean and will remain with the American team.

Magnussen’s father Jan raced in F1 too, but his career sputtered to a halt with Stewart in 1998 when he was ousted mid-season for poor performance.

"I’m so proud," Jan told the Danish newspaper BT.

"What I’m most pleased about is that he established himself in formula one and people respect him. It’s nice to see," he added.

However, Magnussen has earned a reputation as something of an on-track ’bad boy’, getting into spats with drivers including Fernando Alonso.

Jan says Kevin is unfazed.

"Everything is more relaxed about him, and Kevin has made a name for himself in the paddock where he is very well liked," he said.

"Fernando Alonso may not like him, but I don’t worry about that," Jan added.


3 December 2018 - 15h37, by GMM 



