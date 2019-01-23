Force India is not commenting on reports that it could drop its pink livery for 2019.

SportsPro reports that the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned team has secured a $18 million deal with SportPesa, an African sports betting platform.

In 2017 and 2018, Force India - to almost certainly be renamed ’Racing Point’ for 2019 - had an all-pink livery in deference to its Austrian water sponsor BWT.

A Force India spokesperson would not comment on the SportPesa news, or the suggestion that it will no longer have a pink livery from 2019.