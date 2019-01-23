Logo
F1 - Force India not confirming end of pink livery

Will Austrian water sponsor BWT still be there?

Force India is not commenting on reports that it could drop its pink livery for 2019.

SportsPro reports that the newly Lawrence Stroll-owned team has secured a $18 million deal with SportPesa, an African sports betting platform.

In 2017 and 2018, Force India - to almost certainly be renamed ’Racing Point’ for 2019 - had an all-pink livery in deference to its Austrian water sponsor BWT.

A Force India spokesperson would not comment on the SportPesa news, or the suggestion that it will no longer have a pink livery from 2019.


23 January 2019 - 12h35, by GMM 



