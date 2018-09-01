Carlos Sainz thinks F1 should consider scrapping the overtaking innovation DRS.

Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson escaped unhurt from a massive crash during practice at Monza on Friday, and the cause was found to be a faulty DRS flap.

"I’m glad Marcus is fine," Renault driver Sainz said.

"DRS is an artificial and dangerous element. If the wing doesn’t close, the behaviour of the car changes dramatically.

"I hope that formula one develops cars so that we don’t need DRS for overtaking," the Spaniard added. "I understand that we cannot do without it now, but I hope in the future it’s different."