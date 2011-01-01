Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

Results

F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 1

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:34.488 19
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.538 22
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:34.818 23
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:34.999 28
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.524 11
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:35.663 24
07 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:35.696 19
08 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:36.196 21
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:36.274 18
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:36.712 22
11 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:36.816 23
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:36.944 25
13 Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1:37.022 25
14 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:37.054 24
15 Artem Markelov Renault F1 1:37.183 22
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:37.187 27
17 Nicholas Latifi Force India Mercedes 1:37.206 24
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:37.225 25
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:37.944 28
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:39.137 13


Photos
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos

Videos

Videos

F1


Miniboutik






Results
F1 - Russian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Singapore GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Starting grid
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Qualifying
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 3
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 2
F1 - Italian GP 2018 - Free practice 1
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Race
F1 - Belgian GP 2018 - Starting grid

Results







F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()