F1 - Canada GP not in danger - promoter

"Montreal has an important place on the calendar"

The future of the Canadian grand prix is not in danger.

That is the view of Montreal race promoter Francois Dumontier, even though F1 chief executive Chase Carey has warned that even some traditional races may need to go.

"No chance," Dumontier told Le Journal de Montreal.

"I read Chase’s comments but for several reasons it did not even cross my mind. First, we have a long term contract, valid until 2029.

"It was probably the first contract he signed," he added. "Montreal has an important place on the calendar, as one of only two races in North America.

"Yes they want more American races but we are the base. So no, I don’t think we are worried about it."

However, several traditional races like Silverstone, Hockenheim and Monza are in doubt for the future, but Dumontier insisted: "I’m sure they’ll all find common ground."


17 December 2018 - 10h37, by GMM 



