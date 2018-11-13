Logo
F1 - Brazil ramps up efforts to keep grand prix

"The race is important for the city"

Organisers of the Brazilian grand prix have ramped up efforts to keep Interlagos on the F1 calendar.

The contract expires in 2020, but local government says it intends to privatise the circuit in the meantime.

"The race is important for the city. It is in everyone’s interest to keep it," Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

But the problem is not only bureaucratic and financial, involving complex negotiations with Liberty Media.

The Brazilian grand prix has also been under the spotlight in recent years following a spate of violent robberies on F1 personnel travelling to and from the track.

But there were no high-profile incidents last weekend, with all ten F1 teams ramping up security with assistance from local authorities.

For instance, specially-trained drivers ferried the personnel to the track in organised convoys, hotels near the crime hotspots were avoided, and even armoured cars were used.

Mayor Covas told Bild newspaper: "The security situation has improved.

"We worked hard with all the authorities involved to ensure that everyone could come to this race. I repeat: the grand prix is important to the city."


