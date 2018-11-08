Is it that time already? We’re Brazil-bound for the penultimate round of the 2018 Formula One World Championship. This time last year, Sao Paolo set a fitting scene as the crowd gave their home hero Felipe a (second) fond farewell ahead of his F1 retirement. This year, the team takes his successor Sergey for his first Brazilian Grand Prix, whilst Lance returns for a second crack of the whip.

For Brazil, Pirelli has made available the medium, soft and supersoft tyres.

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace presents several challenges to teams. It is a short track at just 4.3kms which means qualifying in particular is normally extremely close. Choosing the right set-up compromise is also important given the long sweeping start/finish straight combined with a tricky infield section. Sao Paulo is also at high altitude, so the power unit feels the effect. It is an undulating track which pushes the drivers, and we have had many unpredictable races here over the years making it an exciting spectacle as we reach the penultimate race of the season.

Lance Stroll

To be honest, there is not a lot I can say about Brazil as it is not my favourite track and it is rather bumpy. I love the enthusiasm of the Brazilians, but last year I had a tough race and didn’t enjoy it. I hope I can turn this round this year and come away with good memories.

Sergey Sirotkin

Brazil is a very old school track which I am really looking forward to. It is a proper old school track with lots of ups and downs, along with nice banking. The track features braking downhill to then accelerate up the hill, so you need to use the layout of the track to gain the advantage. I am looking forward to this race as I find this track exciting and I enjoy its history.