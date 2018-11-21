It is time for the spectacular season finale – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having made good progress throughout the year, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is currently ranked in 8th position in the Constructors’ Championship, and is confident of its potential, targeting to conclude the season in style by adding further points to its tally.

One of the most glamorous events of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will see teams competing on a track that is not only highly technical, but also takes place at twilight, when temperature trends are reversed in comparison with other race weekends, posing an extra challenge to drivers and teams.

FP1 will be completed by Antonio Giovinazzi, who will be taking over the cockpit from Charles Leclerc for the session.

Marcus Ericsson

“We are off to the last Grand Prix of the year – the last race for me in this stint in Formula One. It will be a special weekend, and I aim to finish it on a high. We have had some good results recently, and our form is strong. The car is competitive, and we will push to bring home some more points. I look forward to this season finale very much.”

Charles Leclerc

“I am looking forward to going to Abu Dhabi. I know the circut and enjoy driving there. It is the last race of the season, and the ambience is always great. I also like the city very much – it is one of my favourite destinations on the calendar. The track is quite technical, and hopefully we will be as competitive as we have been in the past few races.”

Track facts

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a unique race, starting at sunset and finishing in the dark, which takes place on the Yas Marina Circuit. This track, surrounded by the desert sands, is quite spectacular in an exceptional setting with a stunning hotel that overlooks the flat circuit. Especially during Friday practice and the race, the temperatures will go in the opposite direction to those usually experienced. The first sector features a mix of mid to high-speed corners, the second one is about straight-line speed, braking and traction and the third sector looks like a street circuit and calls for grip and downforce.