Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen ready for F1 title - Marko

"Now he enters his third year, it is actually a strength"


23 February 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title.

This week, 19-year-old Max’s father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year before Red Bull is ready to take on Mercedes.

But Marko, who is Red Bull’s driver manager, said on the Dutch programme Jinek: "Now with a year’s more experience, I think both of our drivers can fight for the title."

Verstappen grabs a lot of the headlines, but the teenager’s teammate is Daniel Ricciardo, with Marko insisting: "We must remember Daniel. He is a very fast and competitive racing driver."

Red Bull is currently preparing to launch its 2017 car, the RB13, and Marko said it is "Sexy, fast and aggressive".

He also said it looks good in the simulator.

"But at the moment it’s only the simulator. Only in winter testing will we see where we really stand."

Marko said Red Bull is now strongly supported by Renault, explaining: "They promised us more power, so in terms of the engine we will be closer to Mercedes."

As for Verstappen, he said the youngster’s "explosive character" is not an issue.

"Now he enters his third year, it is actually a strength," he said.

"Other drivers now know they have to watch out when Max is coming. The risks are getting smaller."

As for the complaints coming from Verstappen’s rivals, Marko responded: "If someone so young is passing them, they’re just angry. He has it under control."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
Photos - Force India VJM10 launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS17 launch
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1