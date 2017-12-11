Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen not judging Liberty Media yet

"I think they’re putting a lot of effort in"


11 December 2017 - 09h54, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen says he will not judge Liberty Media until the next generation of F1 cars emerges in a few years’ time.

Already, top teams are threatening to quit the sport and complaining about declining revenue, even though new owner Liberty says more spectators watched F1 in 2017.

Ferrari driver Raikkonen said: "They are trying to make it better, easier to follow and more involving the public.

"But it will only be in a few years, when the new regulations are in force (in 2021), that we will really see the impact of their arrival," he is quoted by Auto Hebdo.

"I think they’re putting a lot of effort in, listening to everyone and asking the right questions. I think we’ll see if it has been good when we get the new cars," Raikkonen added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1