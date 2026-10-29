Norris team confirmed for Formula 2 in 2027

Lando Norris’ new junior team has now been officially selected to join the Formula 2 grid from 2027, taking over the entry previously held by AIX Racing.

LN4 Fusion, launched in September by the reigning Formula 1 world champion and his partners, had already acquired selected assets from AIX and secured its Formula 3 place.

Its Formula 2 application has now also been approved for the 2027-2029 cycle, with LN4 Fusion becoming the only new team on the 11-team grid.

The new team will race under an Italian licence.

LN4 Fusion chief executive Dan Richards said: "Formula 2 is central to that ambition, representing the final and arguably most demanding stage of preparation before Formula 1."

"To have secured a place in the championship so soon after launching LN4 Fusion is a fantastic achievement."

F2 boss Bruno Michel said: "I am also pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the grid."

"They will bring considerable expertise, and I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the Championship."