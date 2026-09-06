F2 unveils new car for 2027

Formula 2 has unveiled the car that will be used from 2027 to 2029, with revised aerodynamics intended to improve racing and bring its driving characteristics closer to Formula 1.

The new machine retains the current Dallara chassis and 3.4-litre turbo Mecachrome engine, but features redesigned front and rear wings aimed at allowing drivers to follow more closely.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the priority remains preparing young drivers for Formula 1.

"This car is designed to stimulate young drivers and prepare them for the highest level of racing," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the equal-car format remains central to the category.

"This car combines innovation and safety, while maintaining a level playing field that allows drivers to showcase their skills," he said.

"We look forward to watching these talented drivers write their own stories as they fight for the opportunity to make their mark in the top flight."

F2 CEO Bruno Michel also confirmed an onboard starter will be introduced, allowing cars to restart after spins or stalls without external assistance.