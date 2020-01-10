Alonso wants ’best possible team’ for Indy 500

Fernando Alonso says he wants to be with "the best possible team" later this year for his third attempt at winning the Indianapolis 500.

With Monaco and Le Mans wins already in his pocket, the famous American oval race is all the Spaniard needs to become the second person after Graham Hill to ever complete the so-called ’triple crown’.

Currently, 38-year-old Alonso is tackling the off-road Dakar rally, but he acknowledges that he is not experienced enough to be in the battle to win.

"The adventure in Dakar is a professional challenge to feel competitive and learn from the best in a speciality I do not know," he told El Mundo newspaper.

"But the objective in terms of competitiveness and trying to win something important is the Indianapolis 500," Alonso added.

"For that I will try to be in the best possible team and in the best possible conditions. Hopefully something can be finalised soon."

Alonso made his Indy 500 debut in 2017, when he sat out the Monaco GP to race a McLaren-entered car with the support of top outfit Andretti Autosport.

But, now retired from Formula 1, he failed even to qualify on his second attempt last year when McLaren went it alone.

McLaren will have a full-time team in the Indycar championship this year, but Michael Andretti told Racer it is "looking pretty good" to secure a deal to run Alonso in one of his cars for the race in May.