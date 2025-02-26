By 26 February 2025 - 13:19





The motorsport industry is constantly changing. With new tracks being added and removed, as well as new technology and changing regulations altering how the sport works. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what’s stopping the FIA from using the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is a racing track in Lexington, Ohio. The iconic track is known for its 13 turns and tight corners as well as elevation changes that challenge even the most talented drivers. Many fans love the track because of its layout. It’s home to a number of racing events including IndyCar, IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) sports car racing and NASCAR. It’s also been popular for professional sports car racing and help events such as the Trans-Am Series and Grand-Am. While this race track is extremely popular and hosts some of the biggest motorsport events in the world, it has yet to host a race under the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) banner. This is the governing body behind some of the world’s most prestigious motorsports including Formula 1. There are a number of different reasons behind this.

Track design and layout challenges

One of the biggest issues is the track layout and design. To put it simply, it doesn’t meet all the specific demands that are required for FIA-grade racing. The FIA has criteria when it comes to different aspects of a track. This includes the layout of turns and safety provisions. For example, circuits that host Formula 1 races must adhere to specifications that are often quite different from other series like IndyCar. In comparison to other tracks, Mid-Ohio is more narrow. This can end up being an issue for high-speed open-wheel racing and cause safety issues for drivers. Wide corners and a significant amount of runoff are essential for the speeds that are seen in Formula 1.

The many sharp and tight corners also play a role in this. While they are extremely popular among motorsports fans, they don’t provide enough passing opportunities for drivers, which is essential for any F1 race.

Infrastructure limitations

Another issue is the infrastructure that surrounds the race. FIA events attract a large number of fans and therefore need to be able to facilitate fans as well as both teams. This includes facilities like pit lane configurations, garage spaces, media facilities and spectator amenities that make it accessible for teams, fans and the media. This includes technology for full-coverage broadcasting, as well as analytics and stats that are essential for sports betting. The F1 in particular requires a lot of space for team garages, paddocks and hospitality areas. While Mid-Ohio holds large numbers of fans, it's clear that the FIA doesn't think it's substantial enough.

Safety standards and upgrades

One of FIA’s top priorities is safety. Any circuit that hosts an FIA event must meet a set of safety standards. For example, the F1 requires tracks to have extensive runoff areas in high-speed corners that allow drivers to safely recover if they lose control of their vehicle. Tracks must also have barriers and trackside medical facilities. The Mid-Ohio of course has its own safety precautions in place that adhere to American safety standards. However in order to host FIA events it would have to upgrade them to meet the standards required.

Geography and logistics

The location of the race track will also play a role. The Mid-Ohio is located in a very central area of the United States. However, it’s not as easily accessible as other venues that might also be on the FIA’s radar. There’s a lot that comes with hosting these events, including the logistics of how fans, teams and the media are going to get there. This is why tracks in major cities like New York, Los Angeles or Miami are more likely. These cities also have thousands of accommodation options. These tracks are closer to international airports with direct flights. Whereas Mid-Ohio is located in more of a rural area with fewer options when it comes to accommodation.

Financial considerations and market demand

Some experts believe that hosting a high-profile FIA event doesn’t make financial sense. Especially when you consider location as well as the cost to make the track FIA-ready. In this case, the cost might not outweigh the benefits. Especially as there might not be as much of a market demand for these types of races in the Midwest. Especially when the track already hosts a number of big motorsport racing events.

All in all, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Race Course is an important venue in the American Motorsport industry. And while it doesn’t host FIA events, it’s still home to other events that are also highly regarded in the industry. However, this could change. Especially with some changes to the venue. And while the venue may not host the FIA’s bigger events, it could still get involved. This has already happened with Mid-Ohio hosting the FIA TCR World Tour in 2024. This is a huge step in the right direction and proof that the track is capable of hosting events under the FIA. This is a step in the right direction. And regardless of if the FIA moves forward with more events, it will continue to be an iconic venue in the motorsport industry.