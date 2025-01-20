Zandvoort couldn’t face more Dutch GP ’risk’

By GMM 20 January 2025 - 17:02





Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers admits 2026 will be the last Formula 1 race at Zandvoort purely for financial reasons.

Recently, the sport revealed that the famous Spa-Francorchamps venue, located in neighbouring Belgium, will be the first European track in the new annual rotation scheme after 2027.

A spokesman for the Nurburgring in Germany says even the new rotation scheme is "not feasible for us as a private company" financially.

"Since the last discussion, more than a year ago, no further talks have taken place with the organiser of the series," spokesman Alexander Gerhard told Sky Deutschland.

As for Zandvoort, the Dutch GP has been a highly successful and popular Formula 1 event since its return to the calendar in 2021. But Lammers told Ziggo Sport the organisers simply can’t afford to race beyond a sixth edition in 2026.

"Ultimately we have to do it without subsidy in the Netherlands," he said. "Completely at our own expense and risk.

"It’s nice that everyone is satisfied with us, but it’s us who would have to deal with the losses. Then everyone can say what fun we had with uncle Jan’s money," Lammers, a former Formula 1 driver, smiled.

The Dutch GP is currently among a vanishing few F1 events that has existed basically without state support.

"If you are already talking about a cost item of over 50 million, and you know it will cost that, it could be in the region of 70 million," Lammers explained. "That is a risk that someone has to take.

"So if you know in advance that you are going to be successful with these six editions, then I think you should just leave it at that. And I am super proud of that. It means we were successful from start to finish.

"We took the risk and because of Max (Verstappen) the opportunity was there."