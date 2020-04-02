Wolff ’discussing’ F1 future with Daimler

Toto Wolff says working with Mercedes remains the "priority" in his career.

In recent weeks and months, speculation has linked the Austrian with Lawrence Stroll, who announced on Wednesday that plans to rebrand Racing Point as Aston Martin from 2021 remain on track despite the pandemic.

"I am committed to Formula 1 with a long-term vision and this (coronavirus) is just a temporary pause in the journey," billionaire Stroll said.

There are rumours that Wolff may invest in the works Aston Martin project, but he told ORF: "Rumours that I would lead Aston Martin had no basis.

"Collaborating with Daimler in our team is my priority," he insisted.

"A consortium of investors led by Lawrence Stroll acquired a stake in Aston Martin, which is a financial issue. But any role for me in Aston Martin was out of the question," Wolff added.

"Our team in Formula 1 works perfectly for the Mercedes brand, and everything indicates that we will cooperate for several more years.

"I am with Mercedes for the eighth year and I really like working with this group of people.

"At the same time, I am discussing the future with Ola Kallenius regarding how we will continue to work together," said Wolff, who is rumoured to not get on well with Daimler’s new CEO.