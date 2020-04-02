Racing in July ’would be a miracle’

British GP promoters will decide by the end of this month if the F1 race at Silverstone can go ahead in July.

On the official Formula 1 website, the race calendar has been removed completely and replaced with an explanation that an alternative schedule is "likely to differ significantly".

However, Silverstone is yet to postpone or cancel its original event.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events," read a statement.

"But it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone’s and, therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision."

But any racing whatsoever in July now appears to be extremely unlikely.

"Motorsport in July would be a miracle," Paolo Ciabatti, sports director at the MotoGP team Ducati, told Speed Week.

"We can only start again when the health and safety of all those involved is guaranteed. Until then there is no point discussing when to restart motorsport," he added.