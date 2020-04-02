Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

2020 Canada GP ’impossible’ - Carpentier

"I hope for Francois that it will happen, but..."

Search

By GMM

2 April 2020 - 11:48
2020 Canada GP ’impossible’ - Carpentier

Patrick Carpentier, a Canadian racing driver, thinks it is basically "impossible" that Montreal will be able to host its grand prix in June.

Race promoter Francois Dumontier estimates the probability of a Canadian GP this year at 50-50, but Carpentier told La Presse that he is much less optimistic.

"Ferrari is an important part of F1, so if they cancelled Melbourne because McLaren was affected by the coronavirus, they will not come to Montreal because Ferrari will not be there," he said.

Carpentier is referring to the terrible epidemic that is occurring in Italy.

"Right now, it would be very, very, very frowned upon for Ferrari to go racing while nearly 1000 people die there every day," he said.

"I hope for Francois that it will happen, but in my opinion it is impossible," Carpentier added. "He says it’s 50-50 but in my view it’s 10 percent."

keyboard_arrow_left

Wolff ’discussing’ F1 future with Daimler

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less