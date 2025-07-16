Verstappen-Wolff holiday a ’coincidence’ - Berger

F1 legend Gerhard Berger is not convinced that Max Verstappen really is seriously contemplating a move to Mercedes.

Some, including respected commentator Martin Brundle, firmly believe the Verstappen camp - prominently featuring Max’s father Jos - was behind Christian Horner’s shock sacking as Red Bull boss.

The well-connected Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf is not convinced.

"It’s common knowledge that Jos was a major critic of Horner and warned in early 2024 that Red Bull would fall apart if he stayed," correspondent Erik van Haren said.

"His influence shouldn’t be underestimated, but it shouldn’t be overestimated either. Stories about a deal with Red Bull management, meaning Horner will be out and Verstappen will definitely stay, are dismissed as nonsense by all parties.

"Red Bull’s management is still terrified that Verstappen will leave after all."

Indeed, the rumour mill went even deeper into overdrive this week with reports that Verstappen and Toto Wolff’s respective yachts were moored alongside one another on vacation in Sardinia.

Photos of the pair together were faked or out-of-date, but Ralf Schumacher fully understands why the speculation was so strong. "When you land in Sardinia, it’s always the case that the paparazzi already know what’s going on," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Perhaps they should choose a different vacation spot for peace and quiet. But it’s certainly strange when the two of them show up together with their boats in the same harbour.

"I can imagine they met," the former F1 driver added.

What is clear is that Verstappen’s future, particularly in light of Horner’s sudden exit, will remain a hot topic all the way until the next grand prix at Spa.

"Until Spa, there will be a lot of fishing and the role of Verstappen’s camp will be examined," said van Haren.

Other than that, however, not a lot else will immediately change, Schumacher warned.

"The change of team principal will initially not change anything technically," he said. "Pierre Wache will continue to build the car for next year.

"The signs aren’t good for Red Bull at the moment. If Verstappen wants short-term success, he’ll have to look elsewhere. I believe it’s Mercedes, but I can imagine that Max is struggling with it, because he’s naturally attached to Red Bull.

"But his management and his father already know where things are going. I think that’s Mercedes."

Gerhard Berger is famously extremely close to the Red Bull family, and he insisted in conversation with Kronen Zeitung newspaper that the Sardinia story is grossly overblown.

"It was just a coincidence," he said when asked about Verstappen and Wolff holidaying at the same time on the Mediterranean island.

"Max has always emphasised that he wants to remain loyal to Red Bull and I think he will continue to do so after Horner’s departure," Berger added.

"The relationship between the Verstappens and Horner was known to be less than ideal. His departure could even be a deciding factor for Max to stay."

Berger also thinks it’s strange that Horner and his closest allies were apparently so shocked about his sacking.

"You could see that things were heading in that direction," said the former Toro Rosso co-owner. "If Horner didn’t recognise that, it’s not a good sign."

Post-Horner, the new and remaining management’s first public declarations have been to insist that the drivers’ world title is still a possibility in 2025.

Berger said: "The focus shouldn’t be on immediately wanting to get back in the title race. The most important thing is to stabilise the team and properly reintegrate Verstappen.

"Red Bull is clearly in a downward spiral," he added. "It’s now about rebuilding."