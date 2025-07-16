Red Bull said ’no’ to Vettel replacing Marko

It is "unlikely" that Sebastian Vettel will be taking over from Dr Helmut Marko at Red Bull any time soon.

Both the four-time world champion and the brand’s long-time motorsport consultant Marko, 82, have made noises over the past months about a successorship.

But Marko’s position, together with his contract through 2026, suddenly looks more secure as the Austrian was reportedly at the centre of the plot to oust Christian Horner.

And when asked about Vettel, Marko said recently: "There’s no reason to get excited. At some point, of course, we’ll have to think about my successor.

"There are many possible names, but nothing concrete, and no concrete discussions either."

German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck also thinks 38-year-old Vettel would be "completely the wrong solution" for Red Bull.

Nonetheless, Vettel tells ORF’s Sport am Sonntag program that although his last two teams in Formula 1 were Ferrari and Aston Martin, he always feels closest to Red Bull.

Some think the German even regrets making the move from Red Bull to Ferrari in 2015. "I don’t regret the move itself," Vettel now insists.

"I believe it gave me a great deal in terms of experience and insight," he said.

However, he does have some minor regrets about how his Red Bull departure happened. "I think the human element was somewhat lost," said Vettel, adding that he "adhered too strictly to certain agreements".

It is believed he is referring to keeping his Ferrari deal secret from figures like Marko, who had mentored and guided his path to F1. "I think it would have been more dignified to simply say so and perhaps not adhere to this clause," Vettel said.

"Nevertheless, I had a really great time and still have a great relationship with all the people I worked with back then," he added.

"The people and the times we shared together, and how much it bonded us together," said Vettel. "Even though I had a very good time at Ferrari afterwards, a large part of me still identifies with Red Bull and Red Bull Racing."

The increasingly outspoken pundit and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, thinks Vettel is unlikely to put on a Red Bull uniform any time soon.

"I think it’s unlikely that he will be at Red Bull," he told Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse program. "I think it was a one-sided story.

"As far as I’ve heard, he also got a clear ’no’, so it’s not even up for discussion."