Verstappen explains GT teammates’ F1 visit

Max Verstappen has explained why Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella were guests inside the Red Bull garage during the Mexican GP weekend.

The duo raced as teammates to Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours earlier this year.

"Jules and Dani asked if they could come to a Grand Prix where it would also be fun for them and where it is a bit more relaxed for us in terms of guests," Verstappen told Viaplay.

Mexico therefore became the obvious choice, particularly because Verstappen was sitting out FP1.

"That was nice, as it allowed me to show them things in the back of the garage," he added. "That was fun."

Verstappen said he used the opportunity to explain how an F1 operation differs from the GT and Hypercar worlds familiar to Gounon, whose father Jean-Marc is a former F1 driver, and Juncadella.

"It’s also about the amount of people who work here," the Dutchman explained. "I also explained things about the bodywork at the back and certain tricks with the aerodynamics."

"That’s nice, because you speak the same language."