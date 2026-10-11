Verstappen calls modern F1 paddock a ’zoo’

Max Verstappen says the Formula 1 paddock has become "like a zoo", while admitting fatherhood is increasingly shaping how he thinks about his future.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the Red Bull driver said life around the paddock has changed dramatically over the past decade.

"It’s like a zoo," he said.

"You can’s really have a quick chat with anyone anymore. It’s practically impossible. I live almost completely between my small room, the garage, and the pitlane."

Verstappen said even Red Bull’s hospitality areas offer little escape.

"There are lots of guests who want something from you," said the Dutchman.

"They mean well, but I also need some peace and quiet. And the more you achieve and the more you accomplish, the more people want from you."

"So maybe that’s a good sign..."

Away from the paddock, Verstappen said his one-and-a-half year old daughter Lily now has a major influence on his routine.

"She obviously has a huge influence," said the 29-year-old.

"After a race, I now always try to go straight home on Sunday evenings. I want to spend as much time with her as possible."

He also revealed that, like he once did as a child when father Jos left for races, Lily notices when he is leaving.

"I can tell my daughter notices when I leave," said Verstappen.

"That’s why I’m already trying to leave the house in a way that she doesn’t realise it."

Verstappen said that has consequences for how he thinks about the years ahead.

"This is also important for my future planning," he said. "I don’t want to be away all the time."

"I want to see my children grow up."