Verstappen backs Hadjar after paddock shove

Max Verstappen has defended Isack Hadjar after the Red Bull driver was formally warned for shoving a fan in the Mexico paddock.

Hadjar had been approached by an adult male guest who tried to put an arm around him for a selfie while he was hurrying towards the garage.

The FIA accepted that the fan had invaded Hadjar’s personal space in an aggressive way, although it still issued the Frenchman with a formal warning for the shove.

Verstappen said he understood the reaction.

"It’s incredibly annoying when people just touch you without permission," he said.

"I’ve never pushed anyone away myself, but there have been a few instances where I’ve come close."

"I’ve compared the paddock to a zoo before. That’s exactly what happens when you let so many people in."

Former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, speaking on ORF, agreed that the modern paddock has become much more crowded than in the Bernie Ecclestone era.

"Under Bernie, this wasn’t the case," he said.

"There were far fewer people in the paddock. Now it’s a more open place."

But Wurz said Hadjar still should have handled the situation differently.

"I understand he’s angry," said the Austrian, who is also chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

"But as for pushing someone, tell him beforehand, ’Stop, I don’t want that right now.’ I don’t think that’s cool in situations like that."