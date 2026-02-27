Compression rule change could be brought forward to June

Formula 1’s controversial compression ratio clarification may be fast-tracked from August to June, according to fresh reports in Germany.

Motorsport-magazin.com claims engine manufacturers have reached a compromise that could see revised inspection procedures introduced as early as June 1, rather than mid-season.

The FIA had initially proposed measuring compression ratios in two modes - at room temperature and at operating temperature - from August 1, following mounting pressure from Ferrari, Honda, Audi and Red Bull for tighter oversight.

The row erupted after rivals alleged that Mercedes had exploited grey areas in the 16:1 compression ratio limit. While some paddock speculation suggested radical figures as high as 18:1, those claims have been widely dismissed. Competitors are believed to estimate a potential advantage of around 20-25 horsepower, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists any gain is only marginal.

According to the new reports, a two-stage compromise is now under discussion. Under the reported plan, dual measurements - cold and hot - would apply from June 1 through the end of 2026. From 2027 onward, testing would reportedly switch to hot-condition checks only.

The change would still require a supermajority vote among stakeholders.