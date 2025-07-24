Vasseur backed for 2026 as Ferrari rolls out key Spa upgrades

Frederic Vasseur looks set to stay on as Ferrari team principal into 2026 - even as rumours swirl about alternative candidates like ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

While Auto Bild has linked Horner with a possible F1 return via Cadillac, Eurosport Italia reports there are no negotiations underway between Ferrari and Horner. Instead, Ferrari’s top brass suddenly appear increasingly committed to continuity, with Vasseur now expected to sign at least a one-year contract extension.

"At Ferrari, we hear that they are getting closer to Fred Vasseur and are conducting contract negotiations," said Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher. "An extension would be extremely important to ensure stability within the team.

"Both drivers are behind him."

Respected Italian journalist Fulvio Solms, writing for Autosprint and Corriere dello Sport, backed the move.

"Next year, everything in F1 will change, from the cars to the power units, and most, if not all, of the key decisions have already been made," Solms explained. "Retaining Vasseur until at least 2026 would be more than logical given F1’s schedule and the fact that it is currently undergoing a regulatory review."

New technical director Loic Serra is now heavily influencing development direction. At Spa, Ferrari will debut a major rear suspension upgrade - tested recently at Mugello by both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - as well as a lighter rear wing that Eurosport Italia says may also appear at Monza.

Vasseur confirmed the updates heading into the Belgian GP.

"We’ve worked hard at the factory to bring a package of updates to the SF-25, and we want to make sure we maximise its potential right from the start," he said.

"In such a close-fought F1 season, every little detail can make the difference. We’re staying focused on a track where even the weather can play a crucial role."