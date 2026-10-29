UK travel warning could trigger Gulf F1 axe

Formula 1 may finally have the basis it needs to cancel the threatened Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix without suffering contractual penalties.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its travel advice for both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, warning that the Middle East remains "deeply unpredictable" and that "the risk of sudden escalation is high".

British nationals are also being told to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruption.

Corriere dello Sport’s Fulvio Solms, who has been following the developing situation closely, believes this is significant for Formula 1.

"This is the signal Liberty Media was waiting for," he wrote, arguing that the official government warning could allow F1 to invoke force majeure and cancel the two races without financial penalties.

The Qatar GP is scheduled for November 29, followed by Abu Dhabi on December 6, although Imola continues preparations to replace the season finale if required.

It could even have an extraordinary effect on the championship.

"In fact, Kimi Antonelli is already world champion without knowing it," Solms wrote.

If both Gulf races disappear and only Imola is added, Antonelli’s current 123-point advantage would already be sufficient to make him champion regardless of what happens in Mexico.