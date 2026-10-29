FIA to use AI in F1 rule development

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced a new global partnership that will harness AWS’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive innovation across motor sport at every level, from grassroots up to Formula 1.

AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, will become the Official AI and Cloud Computing Partner of the FIA. Through the partnership, AWS’s industry leading technology will help shape the future of motor sport, from the aerodynamic simulations that underpin future single-seater regulations, to the digital infrastructure that governs the sport and makes it easier for people around the world to participate.

Shaping How the Cars of the Future Are Designed

AWS will play a key role in shaping the technical regulations for the next generation of Formula 1 cars. The FIA runs its aerodynamic simulations on AWS’s High Performance Computing technology. This enables the FIA to test how air flows around a car virtually without building physical parts, meaning the FIA can innovate faster while reducing costs and environmental impact.

Additionally, AWS will provide the FIA’s technical and engineering teams with AI tools to strengthen the federation’s ability to develop regulations that advance safety, performance, and sustainability across the sport.

Making it Easier to Participate in Motor Sport

The partnership builds on the Digital Licensing Platform that AWS and the FIA launched last year, a milestone in the digital transformation of how global motor sport is governed. The platform provides a unified, modern solution that simplifies licence administration, making it easier for drivers, officials, and volunteers to take part in motor sport while giving National Sporting Authorities (Autorités Sportives Nationales - ASNs) better tools to manage and grow the sport. The platform is now expanding to more ASNs with multilingual support, FIA University integration, and licence renewals capabilities. With AWS as a new Global Partner, the FIA will continue to develop the platform, adding event management and other capabilities for volunteers and officials. These efforts directly support the FIA’s ambition to double global motor sport participation.

Digital Transformation at the FIA

The collaboration with AWS is part of the FIA’s wider digital transformation, a key commitment of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s manifesto to improve performance, governance, sustainability and strengthen support for Members. More business applications and hosted services will move to AWS over the coming years as part of the FIA’s modernisation strategy.

AWS joins the FIA Global Partner Programme, which unites leading organisations from around the world that share the FIA’s commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and safety across motor sport and mobility. Together, the partners are pioneering new technologies, amplifying global impact, and inspiring positive change for the future of mobility and motor sport.

As part of this programme, AWS will be an Official Partner of the annual FIA Awards, one of motor sport’s biggest nights, celebrating world champions, title-winning teams and top performers. AWS has also been designated an Official Partner of the FIA Sustainable Innovation Series (SIS), a global event platform run in close cooperation with FIA World Championships.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: "Technology is changing every part of our sport, and the FIA must lead that change. Our new partnership with AWS will support everything from the cars of the future to the grassroots clubs where so many careers begin. By bringing world-class cloud and AI technology into the heart of the FIA, we can make it simpler for drivers, officials and volunteers to take part, help our Member Clubs work more efficiently, and move closer to our ambition of doubling global motor sport participation. I am delighted to welcome AWS to the FIA family."

Kristin Shaff, Global Director of Events, Sports & Entertainment, AWS said: "Motor sport is one of the most demanding and data-rich environments in the world, and the FIA sits at the center of it — governing the sport, shaping the regulations, and creating opportunities for people to participate at every level. We’re proud to become the FIA’s Official AI Partner and bring AWS’s cloud and AI capabilities to support their mission, across every level of the sport."