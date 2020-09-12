Seidl plays down McLaren factory sale

Tuscan GP || September 13 || 15h10 (Local time)

By GMM

12 September 2020 - 14:43
Andreas Seidl has played down news that McLaren’s iconic headquarters will be sold.

Reports this week claimed that the Woking based team could raise over $250 million by selling its striking McLaren Technology Centre and then leasing it back from the new owner.

The reports said McLaren might also sell a minority stake of its F1 team.

Team boss Seidl said of the factory sale: "This will have no effect on the Formula 1 team. It is simply part of the refinancing strategy.

"The daily business of the F1 team will not be affected."

