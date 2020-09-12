Seidl plays down McLaren factory sale

Andreas Seidl has played down news that McLaren’s iconic headquarters will be sold.

Reports this week claimed that the Woking based team could raise over $250 million by selling its striking McLaren Technology Centre and then leasing it back from the new owner.

The reports said McLaren might also sell a minority stake of its F1 team.

Team boss Seidl said of the factory sale: "This will have no effect on the Formula 1 team. It is simply part of the refinancing strategy.

"The daily business of the F1 team will not be affected."