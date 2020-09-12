12 September 2020
Seidl plays down McLaren factory sale
"The daily business of the F1 team will not be affected"
Search
Andreas Seidl has played down news that McLaren’s iconic headquarters will be sold.
Reports this week claimed that the Woking based team could raise over $250 million by selling its striking McLaren Technology Centre and then leasing it back from the new owner.
The reports said McLaren might also sell a minority stake of its F1 team.
Team boss Seidl said of the factory sale: "This will have no effect on the Formula 1 team. It is simply part of the refinancing strategy.
"The daily business of the F1 team will not be affected."
McLaren
12 September 2020
add_circle Sainz slams Racing Point over Perez axe
12 September 2020
add_circle McLaren test Mercedes-like nose at Mugello
12 September 2020
add_circle McLaren opens Indycar door for axed Perez
10 September 2020
add_circle Tuscan GP 2020 - GP preview - McLaren
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
12 September 2020
add_circle Qualifying - Tuscan GP 2020 - Team quotes
12 September 2020
add_circle Seidl plays down McLaren factory sale
12 September 2020
add_circle Portimao to welcome 45,000 F1 spectators
12 September 2020
add_circle Mugello, FP3: Bottas fastest again in final practice for Tuscan Grand Prix
12 September 2020