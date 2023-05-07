Schumacher pokes Steiner after Hulkenberg crash

By GMM 7 May 2023 - 12:30





Ralf Schumacher couldn’t resist making a jibe at Haas boss Gunther Steiner at the Miami GP.

On Friday, the driver who replaced Schumacher’s nephew Mick for 2023 - Nico Hulkenberg - crashed.

"If the team’s best practices are maintained, we will know very soon what the crash cost," Ralf told Sky Deutschland.

Schumacher, 47, and Gunther Steiner fell out badly over the Haas team boss’ treatment of Mick last year - and the ultimately decision to oust him.

"And next year at the latest we will all find out in the Netflix documentary what he thinks about it too," Schumacher added, again referring to Hulkenberg’s crash.

However, Ralf insisted that his jibe at Steiner is actually not criticism of a crash by the otherwise impressive returning German Hulkenberg, 35.

"To be fair, Nico has often been outstanding, making the car look better at the moment than it is. You have to give Nico a big compliment, he’s just doing a good job."

However, it was teammate Kevin Magnussen shining the brightest in Miami after a difficult start to 2023 for the Dane - with a highly impressive P4 in qualifying.

Hulkenberg starts Sunday’s race 12th.