Schumacher ’in own world’, psychologist explains secrecy

Former Formula 1 driver Riccardo Patrese has shared his perspective on the condition of Michael Schumacher, following renewed reports that the seven-time world champion is no longer bedridden and can sit in a wheelchair.

Speaking to Hochgepokert, Patrese - who raced alongside Schumacher at Benetton in the early 1990s - said he has never seen or heard from his former teammate since the skiing accident in December 2013.

"I have the feeling that the situation was like this a few years ago," Patrese said. "I hope that Michael is getting better every day because he’s a good friend of mine. And I’m so sad that he’s in this situation."

Patrese recalled that Schumacher’s survival itself was once in doubt.

"I knew there were some positive developments six years ago, because there was a moment when everyone thought he might die," he said. "But he survived the accident."

He added that information he received second-hand suggested gradual improvement.

"Then I learned from a friend that he was getting better and better," Patrese said. "I was never there. It’s just talk that he can sit, watch, look around and make eye contact."

According to Patrese, his understanding is that Schumacher recognises familiar people but remains detached from his former public identity.

"He’s in his own world, but he recognises people around him, familiar faces," he said. "I’m sure he doesn’t know he’s a seven-time world champion."

Patrese also revealed that he once offered to visit Schumacher, but understood why the family declined.

"After the accident, I said to Corinna, ’Should I come and maybe try to talk to him?’" Patrese said. "And she said to me, ’Don’t worry, Riccardo.’ I understood that they didn’t want anyone around him except a few trusted people like Jean Todt and also Luca Badoer."

Meanwhile, psychologist Guillermo Fouce, a lecturer at the University of Madrid, has explained why Schumacher’s family has consistently avoided confirming details about his condition.

"Public figures are aware that their image can be exploited in various ways," Fouce told Spanish health outlet Cuidate Plus. "That is why there are cases when it is necessary to protect the image."

Fouce said the strategy appears aimed at preserving how Schumacher is remembered.

"From everything we’ve heard, it seems that Schumacher wants to be remembered as a top athlete, not as someone with serious physical injuries or communication challenges," he said. "This is how his public image is protected for years."

He added that ultimate control over disclosures does not necessarily lie with the family.

"The patient has the greatest say," Fouce explained. "If the patient is unable to communicate or decide on public disclosure, the matter is handled by a legal professional, who then decides what can be disclosed to the public."

Schumacher has not appeared in public since his accident more than a decade ago.