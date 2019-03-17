Schumacher duo ’needs time’ before F1 - Ralf

The next Schumacher duo "needs time" before they are ready for F1.

That is the claim of Ralf Schumacher, the former F1 driver who has joined the Sky Deutschland team as the German broadcaster returns to the paddock.

However, Schumacher - whose brother Michael is the most successful driver of all time - will not be in the paddock, but will rather report from a Munich studio.

Now 43, Ralf said working in F1 again was "an easy decision".

But in the not too distant future, there may be Schumachers back on the actual grid.

One of them is Mick, Michael’s son who is in Formula 2 this year (pictured above). The other is David, Ralf’s 17-year-old son.

"Mick and David still need time," Ralf told Kolner Express newspaper.

"Mick is on the right track with his European F3 title and he has also completed a good Formula 2 test, but he is also a rookie," he said.

"And after a year of driving a Formula 4 car, David is going to Formula 3 for the first time — that’s where he needs to do his homework," Schumacher added.