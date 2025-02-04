’Scared’ Hadjar keeps eye on Red Bull Racing promotion

By GMM 4 February 2025 - 11:14





Despite admitting to feeling "scared" and lacking experience, Isack Hadjar still has high ambitions for his first season in Formula 1 in 2025.

The F2 runner-up was the final driver confirmed for the 2025 season, replacing the Red Bull Racing-bound Liam Lawson at the junior team Racing Bulls.

A few days ago, the 20-year-old - described by Dr Helmut Marko as "fast" but "also very impulsive" - told Canal Plus that "Honestly, I’m scared".

In conversation with French sports daily L’Equipe, he has now expanded to admit that it is his lack of experience in Formula 1 that is making him nervous.

So what does the French-Algerian expect for when his first F1 season begins?

"It’s hard to say," Hadjar admitted. "From a technical point of view, I obviously lack a lot of data."

For instance, Hadjar admits that he has "no idea" what driving with a full tank of fuel feels like.

"I still need to lay those foundations. I need experience," he said.

Nonetheless, Hadjar still has ambitious goals. "To get into Q3 straight away and score points straight away," he said, when asked what his initial targets are for the new season.

"I would also like to get my first podium finish," Hadjar added.

He had a close and intense battle with fellow 2025 F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 title, but thinks this year will be much more "strange, fascinating and terrifying".

"I don’t know how it’s going to go yet," he confessed.

However, he also has even loftier medium-term goals.

"I want to drive for Red Bull, but only if I’m good enough, definitely not before," Hadjar smiled. "This year is a learning year for me."