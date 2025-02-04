Ferrari cut off contact with Jean Todt

By GMM 4 February 2025 - 13:32





Jean Todt has revealed that he no longer has any contact with his former Formula 1 employer - Ferrari.

The Frenchman, now 78, entered F1 in the early 90s to head the then ailing Maranello based marque. He then completed his time in the sport as FIA president until 2021.

Since Todt left Ferrari completely in 2008, the iconic outfit has been headed by Stefano Domenicali, Marco Mattiacci, Maurizio Arrivabene, Mattia Binotto, and current boss Frederic Vasseur.

"Since I left, I have heard from some members of the team," Todt revealed in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "But since I left the FIA, I never had contact (with Ferrari) again.

"I have to say that this leaves me a little stunned, considering how much time I have devoted to this incredible company and how many results we achieved together," he admitted.

"When I arrived in 1993, it was a castle in ruins. Some of the designers were working in England and we had a wind tunnel that was outdated and almost unusable. But slowly we managed to create a real gem."

Indeed, in the Todt reign, Michael Schumacher won five titles and Kimi Raikkonen became drivers’ champion in 2007. Since then, not a single driver has won the title in red.

He says he still maintains constant contact with Schumacher, even though the F1 legend is stricken with long-term brain injuries. "I see Michael all the time," Todt admits. "He’s part of me."

Todt credits Schumacher but also a strong team of managers and engineers for the ultra-successful period.

"I wouldn’t have achieved anything on my own, but I was good at forming a team and keeping these good people together for years, forming them into a dream team," he said.

"The 14 world championship titles that we won are firmly anchored in the history books - it was the most successful period in Ferrari’s Formula 1 history," Todt concluded.