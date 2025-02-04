Doohan wants to ’cement’ place on F1 grid

By GMM 4 February 2025 - 10:05





Jack Doohan says he is determined to "cement" his place on the Formula 1 grid.

While the Australian rookie will definitely be Pierre Gasly’s teammate at Alpine initially in 2025, Flavio Briatore clearly has big plans for his new recruit, the highly-rated reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

Team boss Oliver Oakes denies Briatore’s move was designed to "pressure" Doohan, whose debut in Abu Dhabi late last season was underwhelming.

But former F1 steward Johnny Herbert says: "I think Jack will believe he’s on borrowed time already. When I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing.

"Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn’t deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out," added Herbert, who was in fact ousted by Briatore when Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton.

22-year-old Doohan, however, says he is determined to convince the Enstone based team that he fully deserves a long-term place on the grid.

"I’ve watched these guys since I was a little boy, especially Lewis (Hamilton)," Doohan, the son of motorcycling legend Mick, said.

"To be one of the 20 drivers on the grid is very special and I can’t wait to cement my place in the future."

Meanwhile, the much more established and experienced Gasly is eyeing an incremental improvement for Alpine this year, with the team having recovered from its abysmal start to 2024 to ultimately finish fifth overall.

"The hope?" the Frenchman is quoted as saying by Autosprint. "I would say a top five finish in the constructors’ championship - that’s what I want and I think it’s absolutely achievable.

"Deep down it’s clear that I would like to get a better result, but I have to be objective and I know it will be a compact and competitive (midfield) group," Gasly added.

"I don’t expect huge changes compared to last year."