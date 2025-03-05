Sainz plays down even ’top five’ finishes in ’25

By GMM 5 March 2025 - 12:02





Carlos Sainz insists he will not even be in the "top five" at the end of the season-opening Australian GP later this month.

After the sole three days of official group winter testing in Bahrain last week, it was the former Ferrari driver on top of the overall combined times at the wheel of his 2025 Williams.

But Sainz, 30, did little to dispel the conclusion that he was running on extremely low fuel at the time.

"I don’t think we can conclude anything from the times," he told Marca sports newspaper, "because you know that with these cars we can go five seconds slower or faster depending on the fuel and the engine map you have.

"So it’s not clear where we are, but at least it seems the car has responded well and it’s a step forward compared to last year," Sainz added.

However, he admits that even the car’s setup was not ideal.

"In the end there is no time in a day and a half, or for me a day and a quarter, to try half of the things I wanted to try," said Sainz. "I still have a lot of doubts about the setup.

"But that’s how it is, you have to go to the first races without knowing where the last two tenths of the car are."

When asked what his objective is for Melbourne, the Spaniard answered: "Points. I think points have to be our objective at the start of the season.

"I already said that at the presentation of the car. I think anything else is asking too much. The car has strong points, I’m sure it has very strong points, and then it has weak points, but it’s like any other car I’ve driven in my past.

"I’m sure there have been positive surprises, there also have been negative ones, as usual. But it’s impossible to adapt in such a short time. It seems ridiculous to me that we have a day and a half of testing.

"But last year, I think if you look at the middle of the grid, we were not that far away - a Haas, a Williams - in some qualifyings, we were quite close at times. May contribution comes more in the race pace, because then the gap opens up a lot, you degrade more, and that’s where I think I can contribute a little more and help the team try to improve.

"But I’m sure you won’t see me on the podium or in the top five this year, so don’t get too motivated," Sainz smiled. "But at least know that I haven’t come to Williams to pass the time, to let the years go by."

Referring to his headline laptime, he concluded: "At least it serves to show people that I’m here for it - we’re going to go for it."