Red Bull wants Verstappen to win title - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo says he left Red Bull because he no longer felt like the number 1 driver.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said recently that Ricciardo is "running from a fight" with Max Verstappen by switching to Renault.

But Ricciardo insists that his decision was more to do with Red Bull than his highly competitive former Dutch teammate.

"I have nothing against Max," the Australian told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We always got along well and that was even the case after the incident in Baku.

"I never thought that I couldn’t work with him or that the team would give him a better car," Ricciardo added.

"But I think that in the event of a fight for the title, the team would be on Max’s side. They want to make him the youngest world champion in history."