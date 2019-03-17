4 March 2019
McLaren ’at the back’ - Marko
"Ferrari is ahead, then it’s us in front of Mercedes"
Search
Fernando Alonso says McLaren has made a "surprisingly good" step forward in some areas for 2019.
The Spaniard has stepped down from his role as a race driver, but whilst racing in other categories this year will remain a McLaren tester.
"There are areas that we need to revise and develop to improve performance," Alonso said. "But in other areas we are surprisingly good.
"It’s not perfect yet, but the direction is right."
However, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko thinks McLaren is at the bottom of the 2019 pecking order.
"Ferrari is ahead, then it’s us in front of Mercedes. And then there is the big midfield, where it will be very tight," he told Speed Week.
"McLaren and Williams are at the back," said Marko.
McLaren
1 March 2019
add_circle McLaren drivers back driving role for Alonso
28 February 2019
add_circle Vandoorne says McLaren was focused on Alonso
28 February 2019
add_circle Alonso admits 2020 return possible
27 February 2019
add_circle Alonso takes up test driver role as McLaren ambassador
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
4 March 2019
add_circle McLaren ’at the back’ - Marko
4 March 2019
add_circle Red Bull wants Verstappen to win title - Ricciardo
4 March 2019
add_circle Vettel not planning to retire yet
4 March 2019
add_circle F1 ’pay TV’ trend is worrying - Hamilton
4 March 2019