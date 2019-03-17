McLaren ’at the back’ - Marko

Fernando Alonso says McLaren has made a "surprisingly good" step forward in some areas for 2019.

The Spaniard has stepped down from his role as a race driver, but whilst racing in other categories this year will remain a McLaren tester.

"There are areas that we need to revise and develop to improve performance," Alonso said. "But in other areas we are surprisingly good.

"It’s not perfect yet, but the direction is right."

However, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko thinks McLaren is at the bottom of the 2019 pecking order.

"Ferrari is ahead, then it’s us in front of Mercedes. And then there is the big midfield, where it will be very tight," he told Speed Week.

"McLaren and Williams are at the back," said Marko.