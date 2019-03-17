Red Bull undecided over F1 race contract beyond 2020

Red Bull is not yet committing to staging more Austrian grands prix beyond 2020.

The energy drink company, which also owns the Red Bull and Toro Rosso teams, has a contract with Liberty Media for a race at the Red Bull Ring until 2020.

"It’s too early to make a statement," Dr Helmut Marko, the top F1 official for the brand beneath team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, told Speed Week.

"It will be decided by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020," he added.