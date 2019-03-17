GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

Red Bull undecided over F1 race contract beyond 2020

"It’s too early to make a statement"

Search

By GMM

5 March 2019 - 13:12

Red Bull is not yet committing to staging more Austrian grands prix beyond 2020.

The energy drink company, which also owns the Red Bull and Toro Rosso teams, has a contract with Liberty Media for a race at the Red Bull Ring until 2020.

"It’s too early to make a statement," Dr Helmut Marko, the top F1 official for the brand beneath team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, told Speed Week.

"It will be decided by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020," he added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Haas ’even better’ than in 2018 - Grosjean

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less