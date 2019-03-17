Haas ’even better’ than in 2018 - Grosjean

Haas is staying quiet amid reports it is in the running to be ’best of the rest’ in 2019.

What is clear is that the midfield behind Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull is almost unprecedentedly close.

Also clear is that the precise midfield pecking order is, in Kimi Raikkonen’s words, a "mystery".

Some believe Renault is fourth best, whilst others think it could be Alfa Romeo or Haas.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is staying calm.

"Qualifying in Melbourne will tell us what we can do," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We have an idea, but we have focused on getting the car right.

"Our starting point is really good but we have not focused much on laptimes. The feeling is good, just as it was last year. Maybe even better, which is good," he added.

Kevin Magnussen added: "I have no idea and I don’t think anyone does. We are happy with the feeling in the car and I look forward to the racing."