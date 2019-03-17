Perez no longer planning Ferrari future

Sergio Perez is looking ahead to a "major improvement" for his car in Melbourne.

Racing Point - formerly Force India - had a particularly low-profile winter test season, with the car not notably fast and visibly similar to its predecessor.

"We are not the fastest in the middle of the grid but not the slowest either," Mexican Perez told Spain’s Marca.

However, last year when billionaire Lawrence Stroll bought the team, Perez said the cash injection would put Racing Point in the game to beat Renault to fourth in 2019.

"Yes, the objective is clearly to finish fourth in the constructors’ championship and what I see makes me keep that view," he said.

Perez said the car will be heavily upgraded for Melbourne.

"Yes, we have everything ready to have a major improvement of the car in Melbourne with the aim of measuring ourselves with the fastest of the middle teams," he insisted.

Perez said he is firmly committed to the Racing Point project, and is no longer looking ahead to a potential future at Ferrari.

"Times have changed and my main goal is to take this team to the next step," said the 29-year-old.

"I’m super-involved with this project, I think we are going through a great moment and can do great things."

But the midfield has rarely looked as closely contested as in 2019, Perez admitted.

"I expected there to be gaps but it’s super close this season," he said.

"Alfa Romeo is going to be a very competitive team, but I am confident that we will stay ahead of everyone."