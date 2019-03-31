Race - 2019 Australian GP team quotes

Williams

George Russell finished 16th and Robert Kubica 17th in the Australian Grand Prix

George started 19th on the medium Pirelli tyre, with Robert 20th on the grid on the hard

George had a clean two stop race, boxing on Lap 26 for the soft Pirelli tyre and for the hard on Lap 42

After contact at turn one Robert picked up damage which compromised his afternoon having to pit for a new front wing. He continued to drive a solid race making two further pitstops for the soft Pirelli tyre on Laps 28 and 44

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

“It was a tough day as you would expect but it was an achievement to bring two cars home. Robert had an unfortunate first lap, but once we got him back out with a new front wing he was able to settle down and he drove a good race on his comeback. It was George’s Formula One debut and he has had a solid weekend all round and now has his first race under his belt. This should give both drivers some confidence moving forward. The pitstops the team carried out today were very good as always, and operationally the team did a good job with what we have at the moment.”

George Russell

“I feel happy that I brought the car home with no dramas. I physically feel fine and it was a good first race from my side but obviously it is disappointing that we are so far behind the pace. We did an additional pitstop to try all three compounds of the tyres, so that is unfortunately where we are at the moment. We have got a lot of work to do tomorrow to understand and hopefully improve from there. I am not interested in fighting Robert for last, we need to work together to make this right. Overall, I can be proud and pleased with myself because we went into this weekend knowing what to expect and I achieved pretty much all of my goals.”

Robert Kubica

“It definitely wasn’t an easy race and we knew that before the start. We opted to start on the hard tyre to get experience on them but, I got a good start for those tyres. In turn one, I was on the inside and on the exit of the corner one of the Red Bull’s moved right to avoid another contact and we touched, damaging my front wing so I had to come in to box. Additionally, on lap three, I lost one of my mirrors, so the blue flags weren’t easy. I was not in the best shape with some damage but, I know it sounds strange and I thought I would never say something like this, although it was very difficult I think there were some positives. I want to thank again everyone in the team.”

Haas F1

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen delivered a strong points-paying performance Sunday in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit by finishing a best-of-the-rest sixth in the 58-lap race around the 5.303-kilometer (3.295-mile), 16-turn track. Teammate Romain Grosjean was unable to join Magnussen in the points, as a loose left-front wheel ended his race after 29 laps.

The trio of perennial series leaders – five-time and reigning champion Mercedes, 16-time champion Scuderia Ferrari and four-time champion Red Bull – comprised the top-five, making sixth the best result possible.

Magnussen earned the finishing position thanks to his start. After qualifying behind Grosjean in seventh, Magnussen overtook his teammate on the straight down into turn one as Grosjean was forced to fend off a charging Nico Hulkenberg, who had taken his Renault from 11th on the grid to eighth.

Magnussen soon pulled out a comfortable margin, allowing him to pit on lap 14 for a new set of Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires. This dropped Magnussen down to 12th but ahead of Hulkenberg, who made his scheduled pit stop a lap earlier. Still, the difference between the two combatants was extremely tight. As Magnussen came off pit road, he had to keep Hulkenberg at bay even as the Renault driver tried to get alongside Magnussen in turn three.

Grosjean, meanwhile, made his pit stop on lap 15, but it proved to be a long one as there was a delay in getting the left-front tire attached. This dropped Grosjean to 14th and served as a precursor to his retirement.

As other drivers pitted, Magnussen moved back up the leaderboard, but his forward progress was halted on lap 17 as he became stuck behind the yet-to-pit Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi. Magnussen finally made his way past Giovinazzi on lap 18 to take ninth, but the logjam allowed Hulkenberg to close the gap and fill Magnussen’s mirrors once again.

But just as Magnussen had to find a way past Giovinazzi, so did Hulkenberg, and this enabled Magnussen to build another comfortable margin.

By lap 37, all the meaningful pit stops had cycled through and Magnussen was back in his rightful position of sixth. He went unchallenged for the remaining 21 laps, crossing the stripe with a nearly four-second advantage over seventh-place Hulkenberg. It was Magnussen’s best result in the Australian Grand Prix since he finished second in 2014, and it equaled Rich Energy Haas F1 Team’s best finish in the Australian Grand Prix, which came care of Grosjean in the squad’s 2016 debut.

The resulting eight points from Magnussen’s effort placed Rich Energy Haas F1 Team fourth in the constructors’ standings, two points ahead of fifth-place Renault and seven points behind third-place Red Bull.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the Australian Grand Prix by 20.886 seconds over polesitter and teammate Lewis Hamilton. The win was the fourth of Bottas’ Formula One career, his first since the 2017 season finale in Abu Dhabi and his first at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

The 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with the Bahrain Grand Prix March 31 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Romain Grosjean

“I don’t know what happened exactly yet. It just felt wrong. It’s not been a good day. Before all that I was happy and up behind Kevin (Magnussen). The new rules are great for following another car, but the tires are still what they were last year, as you push, you slide, then you lose grip. Even though we can follow easier than in the past, overtaking is still complicated. Overall, today’s a shame as we’ve looked strong all weekend long, we were strong in the race as well.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I’m very happy about today, it was a good result. I’m obviously sad for team not to have both cars get to the finish. Surely Romain (Grosjean) would have been in a good position as well, especially after we both had such good qualifying yesterday, so I’m gutted for his side that they didn’t get anything out of today. P6 for me is very good, I’m happy with the day. I made a good start and had a really good car from there. I was able to push the whole race and look after my tires. I’m really happy to start the year like this.”

Günther Steiner

“Mixed emotions today. Deja-vu from last year on Romain’s (Grosjean) car it looks like, a pit stop gone wrong. Last year, after Australia, we went 20 races – the rest of the season, without another pit stop issue. We’re a little bit unlucky here, we’ll have to investigate what happened, it’s too early to say right now. On the other side, Kevin (Magnussen) finishing sixth is a great achievement for the team. We know the car is strong. This year we take eight points away from Melbourne, last year we were last going away from Australia. It’s better than 2018. I think with this car we can be strong in all the remaining 20 races.”