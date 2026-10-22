Qatar insists F1 race remains on

Qatar has joined Abu Dhabi in insisting its Formula 1 Grand Prix will go ahead despite the worsening security situation across the region.

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Muhannadi, CEO of the Lusail circuit, said preparations are almost complete for both MotoGP in early November and Formula 1 later next month.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the world back to Lusail International Circuit in November for two of the most anticipated events on the international motorsport calendar, just three weeks apart," he declared.

"Our preparations are nearing completion."

The message follows similar assurances from Abu Dhabi, where organiser Ethara has also said its December season finale remains on schedule.

However, the situation remains highly unstable.

That is underlined by fresh uncertainty around the Dakar Rally, with Algemeen Dagblad reporting that teams have now been briefed on a possible alternative route beginning in Portimao before moving into Morocco.

Tom Coronel said his team had been told of the contingency.

"There is now talk of starting in Europe and then all heading over to Africa," said the Dutch motor racing figure.

"The rumour is that we will start with a prologue in Portimao and then all go across, into the Moroccan desert."

Coronel said the lack of clarity was becoming a major logistical problem.

"There’s just a whole company behind a team like that, you know," he explained. "With sponsors, with employees, a lot of equipment."

"And everything has to be on the boat within a month, but which boat? At some point, a decision has to be made, but apparently no one dares to say no."