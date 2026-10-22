Massa Supreme Court hearing set for February

Felipe Massa’s long-running legal fight over the 2008 Formula 1 championship has been given a new Supreme Court date in Britain.

Globo Esporte first reported that the appeal brought by Formula One Management, the FIA and Bernie Ecclestone will be heard in February 2027.

The UK Supreme Court case listing confirms the hearing is scheduled for February 2-3.

The appeal concerns the one major part of Massa’s case that survived earlier attempts to have it thrown out - his claim of unlawful means conspiracy.

The Supreme Court summarises the central issue as whether that tort can be based on matters including "a civil wrong that is not independently actionable by the claimant", "a breach of contract to which the claimant is not a party", and "conduct that the defendant did not know to be unlawful".

Massa argues that the defendants concealed the deliberate nature of Nelson Piquet Jr’s crash at Singapore in 2008 and that, had the race result been annulled at the time, he would have been world champion instead of Lewis Hamilton.

Massa is seeking around 64 million Pounds in damages.

His separate request for a declaration that he should have been recognised as the 2008 world champion was previously rejected, while the case does not seek to strip Hamilton of the title.

Most of Massa’s other claims were also struck out in earlier proceedings.

The remaining conspiracy claim was allowed to continue, however, prompting the defendants to take the issue directly to the Supreme Court.

If their appeal succeeds, Massa’s case will not proceed to a full trial. If it fails, the surviving claim can continue.