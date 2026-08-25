’Pharaoh Max’ still rules F1 power pyramid - Danner

Max Verstappen remains the only Formula 1 driver with real power over the wider driver market, according to former F1 driver Christian Danner.

Speaking to Kolner Express, the RTL pundit said Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal through 2030 does not change the fact that he effectively controls the market whenever his future is uncertain.

"Max Verstappen is by far the most powerful," he said.

"Because he’s recognised, by friend and foe alike, as the best out there. And that’s why he essentially dictates the driver market."

"As long as he signals that he’s available, he’s blocked everything else. To use the image of the power pyramid: only when Pharaoh Max moves do the other dominoes fall."

Danner believes Verstappen ultimately had fewer realistic alternatives than the recent speculation suggested.

"At Mercedes, the experiment with Kimi Antonelli seems to be paying off," he noted. "The young guy is currently on course for the title."

"That means Toto Wolff definitely doesn’t need another megastar in his own team."

He sees a similar situation at McLaren.

"Does Zak Brown really need a Verstappen who would severely disrupt the atmosphere surrounding his superstar Norris? No, he’s actually better off with Piastri."

Danner therefore believes staying at Red Bull was the logical move.

"At Red Bull, they know perfectly well: We need Max, otherwise we won’t win. But Max also knows that he needs Red Bull to win."

"It’s clear: Max holds the upper hand. There sits the king at the very top of his throne, fidgeting and complaining, but where else could he have gone?"

F1 veteran and legend Fernando Alonso’s assessment at Zandvoort was just as emphatic.

When asked by Viaplay to rate Verstappen, Alonso joked: "A 9.9. Only I am a 10!"

"The best competitor I have ever had on the track, especially because he actually has no weak spots. He was exceptional, and I think he raised the bar for all of us."

"If you want to beat Max on the track, you simply have to get better."

Ralf Schumacher also believes Verstappen made the right call by remaining with Red Bull.

"I believe Max is best off at Red Bull," he told Bild. "It’s a team he knows and that does everything for him."