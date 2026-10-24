Superstitious Antonelli refuses to tempt fate

Kimi Antonelli is trying hard not to talk about his first Formula 1 title match point in Austin - and admits superstition is part of the reason.

Asked by Corriere della Sera whether he had fully realised he could become world champion on Sunday, Antonelli immediately pushed back.

"Again?" he smiled, exasperated at the ongoing talk about his mathematical chance of winning his first drivers’ title so early.

"They’ve thrown so many curses at me these days. I never mention it."

"Yeah, but I react. I always touch wood to be safe. It’s not going to happen, but if it does..."

Antonelli said the atmosphere does not feel especially different this weekend despite the title situation.

"No, actually, I’m pumped," said the 20-year-old Italian.

"I’d like to get back to winning ways. It’s been a while."

"We’ve struggled a bit in the last few races, but this time I feel more confident."

He said Mercedes has found encouraging signs in its troublesome latest package, including the new front wing he only briefly sampled in Singapore.

"The team analysed the data and saw some interesting things from the new update package," said Antonelli.

When asked again about the championship, Antonelli stuck to his preferred theme.

"This year’s motto is: ’Live in the moment.’"

"To get there, I have to win, take one race at a time."

And when reminded that Lewis Hamilton had said he deserved the title, Antonelli laughed it off again.

"Again! I’ll just take Lewis’s compliments, we’ll see about the rest."