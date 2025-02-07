Engineer ’sure’ Newey respecting gardening leave

By GMM 7 February 2025 - 13:34





One former F1 engineer is "sure" Adrian Newey won’t have breached his current period of ’gardening leave’.

Newey, F1’s most renowned technical mind, reached an agreement with Red Bull forbidding him from starting work at Aston Martin this year until early March.

For Fernando Alonso, that start-date makes it impossible that the team can dream about winning in 2025.

"The cars will be the same as last year and it will be practically impossible for us to make such a big jump."

Not just that, Newey’s main focus even when he starts will be the all-new 2026 project, admitting that his March start-date means he is already starting behind his rival designers.

"I will be focused on 2026," he said, "but Lawrence (Stroll) will definitely want me to be involved a bit with the 2025 car.

"Whether I can really contribute something this year or not, I have no idea until I start."

’Gardening leave’ is essentially an agreement between teams and engineers, but Formula 1 is also interested in enforcing such contractual arrangements.

But there is always the suspicion that an engineer on ’gardening leave’ will actually be informally working in the background.

"I’m sure he’s not going to be doing that," Spanish former F1 engineer Toni Cuquerella told DAZN.

"Adrian is someone who has always understood and respected the profession," he said. "Also, it gives you almost nothing and yet you’re risking a lot to do it.

"It’s a risk that he’s certainly not going to take."