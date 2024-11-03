Marko ’positive’ despite narrowing title lead

By GMM 3 November 2024 - 08:45





Max Verstappen’s championship lead over Lando Norris, which shrank from 57 points to 47 points a week ago in Mexico, has suffered another blow in Brazil.

Even before the main qualifying session and grand prix, which will take place on Sunday following a rescheduling for foul weather, the Red Bull driver has lost another 3 points to sprint race winner Lando Norris.

The gap between them is now 44 points.

"The positive thing is that we are back," said Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko, when asked about Verstappen’s sprint race podium that was then demoted to P4 for a virtual safety car breach for the triple world champion.

"It was a matter of milliseconds," said the Austrian, "and we’re only talking about a point anyway. At least the speed was clearly good and the tyre wear was very positive, so we’ll take that with us for the rest of the weekend."

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who dominated the sprint race from pole, obeyed team orders to give Norris maximum points. "Without the VSC at the end of the race, it would have been possible for Max to overtake Piastri," said Marko.

"Unfortunately it took too long to overtake (Charles) Leclerc, but the most important thing is that we have improved a lot since (sprint) qualifying," added the 81-year-old.

"We had the fastest car in the sprint race. We also saw that Checo (Perez) did the fastest lap of the race. For the first time in a long time, we are competitive again.

"If we can maintain this speed, we can fight for the win, even if we have that five-place grid penalty," said Marko, referring to the fitting of a new power unit for Verstappen.

Marko does admit, however, that Red Bull is not really sure what is behind the return to form at Interlagos.

"If we knew that as well, we would be very happy," he smiled to Viaplay. "It’s really small things that make a difference."

When asked for his prediction for qualifying on Sunday morning, Marko revealed: "I can see Max taking pole position, and Checo making it into the top ten.

"In the grand prix, Max will win, despite the penalty, and Checo will move up to sixth or seventh place in the race."