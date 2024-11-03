Colapinto-to-Red Bull rumours continue to swell

By GMM 3 November 2024 - 09:22





Speculation is mounting that Max Verstappen will have a surprise new teammate in 2025.

Rumours around struggling Sergio Perez’s future have been swirling all season, but he had a solid sprint to P8 at Interlagos on Saturday and even set the fastest lap.

"It’s not about one result," team boss Christian Horner told Viaplay.

"We need both drivers. McLaren has two drivers at the front, Ferrari had that last weekend as well. We need both cars at the front. Checo knows that too."

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko said on Friday that Perez will at least stay put until the Abu Dhabi finale, but Horner insisted "There is no deadline" on any decision.

Marko told Sky Deutschland on Saturday: "Nothing is set in stone at the moment. Let’s see how things develop."

Things seemed to develop at Interlagos when Horner was spotted leaving Williams’ hospitality area, triggering rumours he is interested not only in Franco Colapinto, but possibly also Carlos Sainz.

Argentinean journalist and former racing driver Ruben Daray, however, announced that he knows 21-year-old countryman Colapinto has signed a deal to replace Perez at Red Bull Racing.

"Thanks for informing us," Colapinto’s manager Jamie Campbell-Walter reportedly replied on the social media post. "Funny that you know before me."

However, amid the revelations, the official Red Bull Argentina social media account posted multiple emoji eyes.

Horner is not hiding his interest in Colapinto.

"We have to keep an eye on the driver market," he said in Brazil. "I think Franco has the qualities to be a potential star of the future.

"He is one of this new generation of talents like Liam Lawson, who is also doing a great job. Oliver Bearman has done a great job again this weekend. They’ve stepped in and done a great job so far.

"Franco is a great driver, and he has a lot of support, especially here," Horner added. "Our priority is our two drivers, but you have to be aware of other drivers as well."